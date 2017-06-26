Eritrea: Motor Oil Recycling Plant

Massawa — Total Oil Company has established a motor oil recycling plant in the port city of Massawa.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in the presence of Mr. Tesfai Gebreselasie, Minister of Land, Water and Environment, Gen. Sebhat Efrem, Minister of Energy and Mines, and representatives of Total Oil

Company in Eritrea, the General Manager, Mr. Adje Kacou, explained that the establishment of the company is part of the effort to ensure environmental safety and expressed the company's readiness to work in partnership with the Government of Eritrea to that end. Ms. Patricia Buisson, Deputy Manager of the company, equally expressed appreciation for the Eritrean Government's gesture to establish the plant.

Mr. Tesfai Gebreselasie pointed out that the establishment of the plant is timely and relevant. He further expressed appreciation for the company's initiative. He also called on garage owners to make proper use of products of the new plant.