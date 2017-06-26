24 June 2017

Kenya: Emmanuel Korir Stuns Big Names to Seal London Ticket

By Ayumba Ayodi

United States-based Emmanuel Korir caused a major upset, beating established athletes to win the men's 800m and qualify for his maiden World Championships due August 4-13 in London.

As expected, Olympic 800m bronze medallist Margaret Nyairera also eased through to the World Championships, winning her event with ease.

Korir clocked 1:43.86, beating World Under-20 800m champion Kipyegon Bett and Michael Saruni in 1:44.04 and 1:44.61.

The 2016 Diamond League Series winner Ferguson Rotich finished fourth in 1:44.86.

However, it's Korir, Bett, Rotich and World and Olympic 800m champion David Rudisha who get to represent Kenya at the World Championships.

"I am so delighted to make my debut for Kenya after I missed the Africa Championships and Rio Olympics last year," said Korir, who is based in Texas, USA.

Nyairera returned 1:59.68 to qualify alongside 2013 World 800m champion Eunice Sum and Emily Cherotich, who clocked 2:00.3 and 2:00.18. The trio gets the node for the World Championships.

