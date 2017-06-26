Kenya: Raymond Kibet, Maximilla Imali Warm Up for Worlds With Victory at Nyayo

USA-based Raymond Kibet and Maximilla Imali warmed for the World Championships with victories in their respective 400m races during the national trials at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

Kibet clocked 45.60 seconds to win, beating Alphas Kishoyian and African Games 400m silver medallist Boniface Mweresa in 45.74 and 45.91 respectively.

However, it's only Kibet and National champion Collins Omae who have attained the World Championships time. Omae slipped off the blocks to finish fifth in 46.52.

Kibet surpassed the time of 45.52 in USA where he timed 45.21 while Omae won the national title in 45.19.

For the second time, Imali won her 400m race beating the World Championships qualifying time in 51.55. She won the national title in a National record time of 51.18 while the World qualifying time is 52.10.

"This is my first time at the Worlds but I was at the Olympics where I didn't perform well," said Kibet. "It's bad not to win a medal at the championships events but this one will be different."