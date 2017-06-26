Gambia: No Need to Fight Over Land Ownership

The Department of Wildlife and Parks and GEPADG yesterday clashed over who should control the Gunjur reserved land. There is no need for a clash over this.

Both of them share common aims - preservation of the flora and fauna in this country. The law has designated certain lands to be reserved land and has indicated who should take charge of the reserved land.

Each should make reference to the law to know what they can and cannot do. They should take a sincere approach to any subsequent discussion to agree on a clear outline on what each can and cannot do. They can then sign an MoU listing down terms of cooperation in protecting the flora and fauna of Gunjur.

As for Sanyang Kunda they should seek legal advice as to whether they can claim ownership of reserved land.

Let us hope a positive development will emerge from yesterday's incident.