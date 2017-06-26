Gambia: Detention Without Trial Persists - Are We Slowly Sliding to the Jammeh Era?

opinion

Detention without trial is persisting within the military. The following twelve soldiers: Warrant Officer Class 1 Ismaila Jammeh, Warrant Officer Class 1 Pa Sanneh, Warrant Officer Class 1 Alieu Jeng, Warrant Officer Class 2 Abdoulie Jallow alias Jallino, Staff Sergeant Lamin Sambou, Staff Sergeant Lamin Badgie, Staff Sergeant Amadou Badgie, Staff Sergeant Omar Jallow alias Oya, Lt Malick Jatta , Staff Sergeant Musa Johnson and Captain Jerreh Sonko have been held for more than seven two hours contrary to the dictates of the constitution that within a period of seventy two hours they should either be taken to court or be released on bail with or without conditions.

One begins to wonder whether we are slowly sliding to the Jammeh era of detention without trial. The coalition promised to put the era of Jammeh behind its back. Will the commander-in-chief stamp his foot on this malpractice and unconstitutional behaviour of the military or will he stand by and watch?