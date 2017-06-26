23 June 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Detention Without Trial Persists - Are We Slowly Sliding to the Jammeh Era?

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion

Detention without trial is persisting within the military. The following twelve soldiers: Warrant Officer Class 1 Ismaila Jammeh, Warrant Officer Class 1 Pa Sanneh, Warrant Officer Class 1 Alieu Jeng, Warrant Officer Class 2 Abdoulie Jallow alias Jallino, Staff Sergeant Lamin Sambou, Staff Sergeant Lamin Badgie, Staff Sergeant Amadou Badgie, Staff Sergeant Omar Jallow alias Oya, Lt Malick Jatta , Staff Sergeant Musa Johnson and Captain Jerreh Sonko have been held for more than seven two hours contrary to the dictates of the constitution that within a period of seventy two hours they should either be taken to court or be released on bail with or without conditions.

One begins to wonder whether we are slowly sliding to the Jammeh era of detention without trial. The coalition promised to put the era of Jammeh behind its back. Will the commander-in-chief stamp his foot on this malpractice and unconstitutional behaviour of the military or will he stand by and watch?

Gambia

Rearrested Former Captains Released On Bail

Rearrested former members of the Gambia Armed Forces, GAF, Captains Swandi Camara and Baboucarr Jarju, have been… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.