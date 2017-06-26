Gambia: Two Former Captains Rearrested

Two former members of the Gambia Armed Forces, GAF, Captain Suwandi Camara and Captain Baboucarr Jarju have been rearrested and taken away by men in civilian clothes on Tuesday, 20 June 2017 around 8pm, police sources indicate to Foroyaa.

The source indicated that following the withdrawal of charges brought against the former officers, the duo was rearrested in less than 12 hours after their discharge from court. It could be recalled that the two former GAF captains were accused of kidnapping, conspiracy and alleged murder of ex-APRC NAM, Mahawa Cham and Sulayman Ndow. "The family members of the late APRC NAM, were not happy with the withdrawal and subsequent discharge of Camara and Jarju and this led the authorities to pick up the suspects again," the police source confirmed.

Mori Kebba Camara, one of the brothers of Suwandi Camara, said his brother was re-arrested during the fast breaking period, at his residence in Brikama, by 3 men in civilian clothes and taken to the Major Crimes Unit, at Police headquarters in Banjul. He revealed that Jarju was also picked up at his residence in Brufut-Wullikamma and was also put on board the same vehicle with Suwandi and taken to the headquarters, where they are currently held.

Although, he said they were allowed access to them, this was for only once; that when they made another attempt to gain access to them, they were denied. "On 21 June, we were at the Police headquarters since morning until around 5pm, thinking the officers would allow us to bail them, but unfortunately our efforts were turned down. The senior officer in charge told us to go home and we came back today for further steps to be taken but we have no other option but to leave," he said.

It could be recalled that the duo was arrested by officers stationed at the Major Crimes Unit on 2 February 2017, and detained for a week before being arraigned at the Banjul Magistrates' court, where they were charged with murder and later remanded in Mile Two.

When asked about their history in the Gambia National Army, a military source indicates that the two Captains were recruited discreetly into GAF and given ranks by former president Jammeh.