24 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Vice President Meets British Minister of International Cooperation

Kampala — Vice President of the Republic Hassabu Mohamed Abdul-Rahman met Friday, on the sidelines of the Summit of Solidarity with Refugees held in Kampala, the British Minister of International Cooperation within his meetings with a number of the leaders of the international organizations.

Hassabu briefed the British minister on the outcome of the national dialogue and the development of the peace process in Sudan.

For his part, the British minister affirmed his country's support for the ongoing political process in Sudan, expressing his support for the newly formed National Reconciliation Government, praising the spirit of cooperation between the two countries, stressing the support of his ministry to Sudan, referring to his ministry adoption of a set of development projects in the states of Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

