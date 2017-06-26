Uganda: Vice President Concludes Visit to Uganda

Khartoum — Vice President of the Republic Hassabu Mohamed Abdul-Rahman concluded his visit to the Republic of Uganda, during which he led the delegation of Sudan participating in the Consultative Summit of the Nile Basin countries and the Summit of Refugee Issues.

The State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ata Al-Mannan Bakheet described the Nile Basin Summit as a new impetus for cooperation, partnership and development in the Nile Basin countries, pointing out that it was the first summit at the presidents level, pointing out that the summit adopted a new approach through which it discussed how to develop the basin countries in general rather than talking about the division of water only, revealing that Burundi took over the presidency of the next summit..

On the refugee summit, the minister said that the Vice President discussed with the African heads of state and the leaders of international organizations concerned with the refugee issues the role Sudan has been playing for many years in hosting large numbers of refugees, especially the refugees of the Southern Sudan State.

Bakheet said that the visit was the result of an important and successful diplomatic effort and would have subsequent impacts in Sudan's relations with the international organizations and countries that participated in the summit.