Rwanda: Fencing Federation in Trouble Over Breach of Rules

Rwanda Fencing Federation could be slapped with serious sanctions after failure to send a fencer for the 2017 African Fencing Championships that were held from June 8-12 in Cairo, Egypt.

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) sponsored Rwanda Fencing Federation (RFF) to send one fencer at the 17th edition of the Senior African Fencing Championships but the local fencing body did not.

According to the Federation secretary general, Eric Kirezi, the failure to send a participant is a breach of rules and they are waiting to know their fate from the international governing body.

Kirezi revealed that the Federation had picked national female champion Tufaha Uwihoreye to represent the country at the annual event, however she could not travel after she failed to attain travel documents on time.

"We officially requested the Ministry as an institution responsible to help us process her passport but they responded when the competition had already started and to this effect, we are just waiting to know the magnitude of the charge," said Kirezi

The local federation may be hit with further penalties next month if they fail to send participants at the forthcoming World Fencing Championship that will be held at the Arena Leipzig in Germany from July 19-26. Rwanda is expected to send two participants for this event.