25 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Reject Thuggery Happening in Your Name, Fransman Tells Ramaphosa

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: African National Congress
ANC supporters (file photo).

Suspended Western Cape ANC leader, Marius Fransman, on Sunday called for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to distance himself from the alleged thuggery taking place in his name in the province.

Fransman has been suspended by the ANC for five years because of misconduct, however, he believes he is still the party's chairperson in the province.

In a statement, he said, "I always maintained the attack on me was because of my strongest views against monopoly capital, and my statement in the September NEC 2015 that we have uncovered a plot of leaders trying to sabotage ANC, and working with the opposition..."

Fransman said, "After they used Luthuli House to try and get rid of me so they can dictate through fraud and corruption delegates to ANC national conference December 2017, they still couldn't penetrate regions and branches.

"Now they attempted the ultimate erosion of ANC, by wanting to dissolve all the regions and branches because of the regions rejecting this coup!"

He said "as the ANC Western Cape chairperson" he called on Ramaphosa "to reject this thuggery and fraudulent activities in his name."

Fransman also called on President Jacob Zuma to intervene through an urgent meeting of all branches in the Western Cape.

"People will see that the province rejects regime-change agenda," he said.

He said the party should stop the attempting to dissolve branches for alleged factional reasons.

"The ANC belongs to the people on the ground, and we should never allow mercenaries to sabotage the will of our people." he said.

Source: News24

More on This

There Is a Common Goal to Try and Get Rid of Zuma and ANC - KZN ANC

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday said there was a common goal that sought to remove President Jacob Zuma and the ANC… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.