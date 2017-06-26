Kenya: Kipruto Shows No Signs of Slowing, Chepsol Reigns Supreme in 3000m Steeplechase

Olympics 3000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto showed no signs of slowing down with an emphatic victory in his speciality in the Kenyan trials for the World Championships at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

Veteran steeplechaser Brimin Kipruto finished second while Jairus Birech wound third to claim the last place in Team Kenya.

Four-time World 3000m steeplechase champion Ezekiel Kemboi, who skipped the trials, is set to get the wild card for the London World Championships.

Despite twisting his right leg at the third lap Kipruto, who is the World 3,000m steeplechase silver medallist, timed 8:19.75 to triumph as the 2008 Olympic 3,000m steeplechase good medallist Brimin Kipruto finished second 8:19.87 to make it to his fifth World Championships. Birech came in third in 8:20.01 to seal the last place in the team.

"I am not only eying a podium place but a top podium place," said Kipruto, adding that he didn't have good preparations before the 2015 World Championships in Beijing. "I call on my rivals to prepare well for the battle including Kemboi. I know I am in my best shape."

SHOW OF UNITY

World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Cellphine Chespol reigned supreme in the women's event to qualify for the World Championships due for August 4-13 in London.

Chespol, who is the national record holder, and Beatrice Chepkoech crossed the finishing lane holding hands in a show of unity.

But it's Chespol who won in 9:34.03 with Chepkoech coming in second in 9:34.04 as Commonwealth champion Purity Kirui snatched the last qualifying place in 9:38.47.

They will be joined by World 3,000m steeplechase champion Hyvin Kiyeng, who participated in 5000m where she finished fourth in 15:40.4.

"I can't wait to make my maiden appearance at the Worlds," said junior prodigy Chespol.