Rwanda: Hategeka Wins National Road Race Championship

Team Rwanda's Gasore Hategeka showcased an amazing performance on Sunday to clinch the 2017 national road race championship.

The Nyabihu cycling team rider was an underrated figure before the start of the 187km gruesome race with the likes of Dimension Data's Adrien Niyonshuti who had won the Individual Time Trial (ITT), Tour du Rwanda reigning champion Valens Ndayisenga and Jean Bosco Nsengimana among the names that were touted to win the race.

The 2016 Rwanda cycling cup champion put on a very strong performance and a fierce sprint finish to claim this year's title.

The duo of Jean Claude Uwizeye from Les Amis Sportifs and Camera Hakuzimana from Cycling Club for All made a break away after Kayonza town and even opened 10 minutes and 17 seconds gap in between the chasing peloton, however Gasore's chasing group managed to catch up with them before finishing the first lap.

The 30-year old clocked a total of 4 hours, 59 minutes and 54 seconds which was the same time that was used by second placed Ndayisenga while Nsengimana finished third.

"It was a very difficult race featuring most of the professional riders, but in such a very long race, experience matters most. I tried to reserve myself, I tried to avoid making breakaways and towards the finish I decided to sprint and fortunately I won, I'm happy for this achievement," said Gasore

This was Gasore's second road race title after the 2013 triumph and he dethroned Bonaventure Uwizeyimana who did not participate as he is with Canada's Lowestrates.ca as a guest rider.

Meanwhile Niyonshuti who is the only Rwandan rider in a World Tour team finished in the 12th position clocking 5 hours, 4 minutes and 22 seconds.

In the junior category that covered a distance of 99.5 kilometres, it was a Club Benediction affair with Eric Manizabayo claiming the title after using 2h:31':26" while his teammates Eric Mwumvaneza and Yves Nkurunziza took the second and third places respectively clocking 2h:32':04" and 2h:32':43" respectively.

In the women category, Les Amis Sportifs dominated with Beathe Nishimwe who had won Saturday's Individual Time Trial again proving that she is the new queen of the bike claiming the road race title using 3h:08':20" while Xaverine Nirere finished second using 3h:09':15."

Defending champion Jean d'Arc Girubuntu finished in the fifth place posting 3h:11':02."

Sunday

National championship

Road race: Ngoma-Kigali+circuit

Elite&U23: Ngoma-Kigali+ circuit (7 laps) 99.5km+ (12.5x7) =187km

1. Gasore Hategeka (Nyabihu cycling team) 4h:59':54"

2. Valens Ndayisenga (Tirol Cycling team) 4h:59':54"

3. Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Club Benediction) 4h:59':54"

4. Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Nyabihu Cyling team) 4h:59':54"

5. Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Cycling Club for All) 4h:59':54"

Juniors: Ngoma-Kigali 99.5km

1. Eric Manizabayo (Club Benediction) 2h:31':26"

2. Eric Mwumvaneza (Club Benediction) 2h:32':04"

3. Yves Nkurunziza (Club Benediction) 2h:32':43"

4. Albert Mugisha (Academie Adrien Niyonshuti) 2h:32':52"

5. Jean Eric Habimana (Fly) 2h:32':53"

Women: Ngoma-Kigali 99.5km

1. Beathe Ingabire (Les Amis Sportifs) 3h:08':20"

2. Xaverine Nirere (Les Amis Sportifs) 3h:09':15"

3. Samantha Dushimiyimana (Les Amis Sportifs) 3h:09':55"

4. Esther Muhabwamundu (Les Amis Sportifs) 3h:11':01"

5. Jean d'Arc Girubuntu (Les Amis Sportifs) 3h:11':02"