Somalia: Will Robow's Rumoured Defection Have Impact On Alshabaab?

opinion

The news that US State Department removed Alshabaab's Sheikh Ali Robow Abu Mansoor from the $5M bounty may have caught many in Somalia and outside by surprise.

Noy much details has been given by the US State Department over why it decided to make the decision and consequently rumour mills have been busy with all kinds of conspiracy theories coming up.

Radio Dalsan found out that there had been a series of talks between representatives of the Somalia government and the Alshabaab leader who has been exiled in Bakool region with his clans militia ever since he became estranged to slain leader Ahmed Godane over ideological differences.

Analyst are now looking at what impact it would have if Robow decides to defect.

It is most likely that South West State where Robow hails from would welcome him back.

In an interview with Radio Dalsan Information Minister in the South West State Welcomed the decision by the US

"We are not aware of the decision by the US. But we would welcome Robow back if he defects" Ugas Hassan the Information Minister South West State told Radio Dalsan.

"We do not have any official communication with Robow but we believe this is a major development towards peace in the country" Hassan said

The $5M bounty on Robow's head was declared in June 2012 by the US.

According to Somalia Affairs analyst Abdi Jama a defection by Robow would not have an impact on Alshabaab.

"An example is that of the Chief of Amniyat Zakariye Hersi. His defection did not translate to an end to attacks. Somalia is still dealing with attacks almost on a daily basis" Jama said.

Robow served as Spekesman and military commander for Alshabaab.

Zakariye Hersi was last week offered a position in NISA.