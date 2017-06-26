Nigeria: Edo to Create Ministry of Mining

Benin — Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has disclosed that the state would create a Ministry of Mining to fast-track the development of mining activities in the state.

He said the state was yet to take full advantage of the investment potentials in the mining sector due to lack of structure to coordinate its activities.

The governor disclosed this on Saturday at a two-day workshop on Solid Mineral Development organised by the state government in Benin.

"Mining has been a federal affair with states having little role to play; but we have seen the clarifications that have been made by the minister of solid minerals. It used to be a portfolio restricted to the Federal Government. We want to restructure mining in Edo, and in the portfolio we have created, a commissioner will oversee the Ministry of Mining," he said, adding, "The ministry would be charged with the responsibility of gathering data, forming policies, and implementing and regulating mining activities."