26 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Tanker Crushes Couple At Sheda

By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

A man and his wife, who are yet to be identified, were on Friday crushed by a petrol tanker at Sheda village, on the Abuja-Lokoja road.

A witness said the couple were on a motorcycle when the petrol tanker ran over them.

He said the couple were going to Kwali from Leleyi village.

Our reporter, who arrived the scene shortly after the accident, saw policemen conveying the corpses into their patrol van, apparently to the hospital.

When contacted, the Yangoji unit commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Assistant Corps Commander (ACC) Joseph Samgbaza, said the police at Kwali division carried out the rescue before his men arrived the scene.

He said the corpses were deposited at Kwali General Hospital morgue, while the tanker driver was with the police.

