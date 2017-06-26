26 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Eguma - We Have to Improve On Scoring Goals

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dotun Omisakin

Lagos — Coach Stanley Eguma of Nigeria Professional Football League outfit Rivers United says no going back on plans to make tactical changes on his attacks in order to produce more goals in subsequent matches.

Eguma fought hard to snatch a 1-0 win over visiting Shooting Stars of Ibadan last Saturday, thanks to a brilliant strike from John Odumegwu, said their victory was paramount.

"It was a keenly contested game. The two teams were very strong and 3SC gave us a keenly-contested game.

"I did not expect an easy game. We had a very good first half but the second half was not quite as good. The most important thing was to get the three points but we have to improve in the area of scoring goals," he said.

Also, during the post-match conference at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt, Shooting Stars head coach, Fatai Amoo represented by Edith Agoye praised their conquerors for their success.

"It was a very good game and both teams gave their all. Any side could have won it as we both had chances.

"It was an open game and the chances were few but congratulations to Rivers United," he said.

Nigeria

'President Buhari Will Complete His Tenure'

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed optimism President Muhammadu Buhari will serve out his tenure in good… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.