Nigeria: Eguma - We Have to Improve On Scoring Goals

Lagos — Coach Stanley Eguma of Nigeria Professional Football League outfit Rivers United says no going back on plans to make tactical changes on his attacks in order to produce more goals in subsequent matches.

Eguma fought hard to snatch a 1-0 win over visiting Shooting Stars of Ibadan last Saturday, thanks to a brilliant strike from John Odumegwu, said their victory was paramount.

"It was a keenly contested game. The two teams were very strong and 3SC gave us a keenly-contested game.

"I did not expect an easy game. We had a very good first half but the second half was not quite as good. The most important thing was to get the three points but we have to improve in the area of scoring goals," he said.

Also, during the post-match conference at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt, Shooting Stars head coach, Fatai Amoo represented by Edith Agoye praised their conquerors for their success.

"It was a very good game and both teams gave their all. Any side could have won it as we both had chances.

"It was an open game and the chances were few but congratulations to Rivers United," he said.