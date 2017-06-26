Uganda: Is Namayanja Plotting a Political Comeback?

analysis

The NRM treasurer, Rose Namayanja, last week launched a charity organisation: the Rose Namayanja Foundation.

On the face of it, its objectives are to uplift the social and economic status of the poor people of Nakaseke district. Beneath the surface, people close to Namayanja said, she could be using the foundation as a re-launch pad into parliamentary politics.

Namayanja, a former woman MP for Nakaseke, quit elective politics in 2015, having served in parliament for more than 15 years. She was then appointed NRM treasurer by President Museveni.

Muhammad Ggubya, the Nakaseke NRM chairman, told The Observer last week that the suspicion that Namayanja is plotting a political comeback is rife in the district.

"Suspicion is high among the voters and politicians as well. Many think that she is planning a political comeback and are looking at her activities with suspicion," Ggubya said.

The organisation's activities became visible at the beginning of this year, raising suspicion especially in the camps of Sarah Najjuma (Woman MP) and Paulson Semakula Luttamaguzi (Nakaseke South MP) that she could be eyeing their seats in the 2021 elections.

Before last Thursday's launch of her organisation at Bukatira Primary School near Semuto in Nakaseke, Namayanja had spent about six months quietly funding community projects such as construction of schools, health centres as well as distributing household items and farm implements.

Both Najjuma and Luttamaguzi skipped the June 22 event despite having been invited, according to Namayanja. Najjuma sent an apology that she was tied up with parliamentary work; an excuse that local political leaders failed to buy since she has previously expressed reservations about the NRM treasurer's activities.

Her fears were not helped when some of her campaigners reportedly told her that if Namayanja's renewed interest in the district meant her return in 2021, they had no option but to switch allegiance back to their former legislator.

In Najjuma's absence, Mariam Kaberuka, who lost to the MP, saw an opportunity to position herself, just in case Namayanja means her word that she is out of elective politics.

Indeed, Kaberuka's presence paid off when the district's LC-V chairman Ignatius Koomu called her "to greet the people."

In her speech, Namayanja denied that she was planning a political comeback, saying that the 15 years she served as an MP were enough.

NO COMEBACK

Namayanja, a founder member of the Uganda Young Democrats (UYD), the youth wing of the Democratic Party (DP), Uganda's oldest political party, joined Parliament in 2001 as a youth MP for central Uganda.

When Nakaseke was carved off Luweero district ahead of the 2006 elections, she contested and won the Woman MP seat that she held until 2016. She had earlier declared that she would not be seeking re-election as MP, and many saw her as the next NRM secretary general.

Following the 2014 amendment of the NRM constitution giving the party chairman powers to appoint the secretariat's leadership, the former minister was appointed the party's national treasurer.

"As a person, you have given me a lot of support, and after 15 years in parliament, I felt that I had built capacity to serve at a different level," Namayanja told her guests

She admitted that she had got a number of phone calls inquiring whether she was using the organisation as a launch pad for her 2021 political return. While she denied having interest in the Nakaseke politics, she said she will remain actively involved at the national level.

"My participation will be at the national level, not here [Nakaseke]. If it is politics in Nakaseke, I say no, but if it is development, yes, I will be here," she said.

She further told The Observer that she does not intend to be a career politician like the likes of Alhajji Ali Kirunda-Kivejinja who have been actively involved in politics since their youthful days in the early 1960s.

"I joined politics to work with the communities. To me, it is just a passion to support others because I am also a product of a Good Samaritan who didn't even know me," Namayanja said.

Her dream, according to her organisation's staff, is to become a sort of Ugandan philanthropist supporting mainly disadvantaged youths and women to get out of poverty.

"What is wrong with it? If it is what I am pursuing, so be it," Namayanja said.

She said that she drew her inspiration from George William Kiberu, a man who educated her when her parents failed to raise money for school fees at Light College Katikamu in the early 1990s.

"This project is beyond Nakaseke; it is a national organisation... it is a desire I have held for a long time and since I am now out of active politics, I can give it time without any fear that my activities will be tagged to politics," she said.

THE LAUNCH

While her organisation's reading materials and banners stated that the Rose Namayanja Foundation is a non-profit, non-partisan and non-political organisation, proceedings last week showed otherwise.

For instance, the speech delivered by Moses Byaruhanga, a presidential assistant on political affairs, was more or less a 2021 campaign message for the ruling party.

Byaruhanga, who carried a cash donation of Shs 40m from President Museveni and another Shs 3m from the Office of the President staff, also warned NRM leaders against making public lamentations about failed government projects.

The presidential donation to the organisation will go towards the completion of Biddabugya health centre in Kasangombe sub-county, whose construction Namayanja was going to launch before she got involved in an accident in October 2015.

The health centre has since been listed among the organisation's projects after the NGO that had offered to fund its construction in 2015 pulled out.