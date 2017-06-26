24 June 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Sohna Returns After Serving Suspension

By Sulayman Bah

Combative midfielder Ebrima Sohna returned to the starting fold of new Finnish Premier League club VPS after getting sent off on his debut.

Ebrima earned an immediate starting spot in the 1-0 win over third-from-bottom RoPS yesterday afternoon with teammate Jurgenson's strike in the first-half securing all points.

Two weeks ago, the Gambian had a day to forget in office and worst, at a time he was just being introduced to his new club fans.

The 28-year-old's arrival at VPS on a free transfer was much cheered with club faithful convinced their once porous midfield will be sealed off.

And Sohna provided just that on 3rd June against Lahti when given his starting debut but it didn't turn out a happy ending.

VPS were tied goalless with only five minutes left of regular time when the Gambia international player ran into trouble.

The erstwhile U-17 and U-20 playmaker had been brilliant throughout until he tried to intercept an attack, launching a one-footed challenge on opponent Hendrik Helmke who felled rather theatrically on the ground.

The tackle didn't appear as rash as initially thought on a second view of the incident but the force with which Sohna clamped down on his marker earned him a sending off from the referee.

Meanwhile, his VPS side is second in the Finnish Premier League standings.

