24 June 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Rearrested Former Captains Released On Bail

By Mustapha Jallow

Rearrested former members of the Gambia Armed Forces, GAF, Captains Swandi Camara and Baboucarr Jarju, have been released on bail yesterday, 22 June 2017, around 2pm, at the police headquarters in Banjul.

According to sources at Police headquarters, the duo was granted bail and asked to report to Police headquarters from today. Sources said that the former officers did not appear in court but that if they report, their bail would be extended for further steps to be taken.

This new development comes, following the publication on Foroyaa that the two Captains were rearrested and taken away by men in civilian clothes on 20 June, around 8pm after the prosecutors withdrew charges against them. As it was reported, the duo was accused of kidnapping, conspiracy and alleged murder of Mahawa Cham, a former NAM of APRC and Sulayman Ndow.

It was also revealed that family members of Sulayman Ndow and Mahawa Cham were not happy with the discharge of the suspects which led the authorities to pick them up again.

Mori Kebba Camara, an elderly brother of Suwandi, explained that his younger brother was picked up during the fast breaking period, at his residence in Brikama. As for Jarju, he was also picked up at his home in Brufut-Wullikamma and was put on board the same vehicle with Suwandi and taken to the Major Crimes Unit at the Police Headquarters, where both were detained overnight and were later granted bail the following day.

