Gambia: Golden Lead Resumes Work but Many Questions Must Be Answered

Golden Lead has resumed operation after closure for just over one week. The Gunjur beach has become vibrant once more and now there is a new lease of life for many of those connected to the Gunjur fish economy.

Did the company take the initiative and resumed work on its own or was it done after consultation and agreement. Is there a mechanism in place to ensure regular monitoring by the relevant authorities with a view to protecting the environment? Is the liquid waste being transported and dumped at Saro harmless to that environment?

Foroyaa will get in touch with the company and the relevant government authorities to find out their position on this matter.