24 June 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Golden Lead Resumes Work but Many Questions Must Be Answered

Tagged:

Related Topics

Golden Lead has resumed operation after closure for just over one week. The Gunjur beach has become vibrant once more and now there is a new lease of life for many of those connected to the Gunjur fish economy.

Did the company take the initiative and resumed work on its own or was it done after consultation and agreement. Is there a mechanism in place to ensure regular monitoring by the relevant authorities with a view to protecting the environment? Is the liquid waste being transported and dumped at Saro harmless to that environment?

Foroyaa will get in touch with the company and the relevant government authorities to find out their position on this matter.

Gambia

Rearrested Former Captains Released On Bail

Rearrested former members of the Gambia Armed Forces, GAF, Captains Swandi Camara and Baboucarr Jarju, have been… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.