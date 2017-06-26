26 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Elite Responsible for Agitations - Rep

By Musa Abdullahi Krishi

The Nigerian elite are responsible for the various agitations for breakup of the country, a member of the House of Representatives, Muhammad Usman, has said.

The lawmaker who represents Makarfi/Kudan Federal Constituency of Kaduna State told Daily Trust in Abuja that the elite push such agitations for their selfishness rather than national interest.

"I want to appeal to Nigerians at this period that there are a lot of agitations for breakup. It's not really a good thing. Mostly, the agitations are selfish in the sense that they come from certain elite like us. They're not necessary the feelings of the people.

"Nigerians, especially those that experienced civil war and other civil unrest in the past never want a situation, where the country will breakup. Breaking up isn't easy without certain terrible things happening. During the civil war, Nigerians came together to say, we want to remain as one nation. I believe those that had that experience will never want this country to be at war or breakup."

He said the country is better as a united entity saying, "Nigeria is blessed with virtually everything you can think of. God has also blessed us with a lot of mineral and human resources. I believe if we can put heads together, we should get out of the situation that we are in."

