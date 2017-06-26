Nigeria: Man Killed As Police Engage Robbers in Ibadan

Ibadan — A middle aged man was killed in Ibadan when operatives of the Oyo State Police Command engaged two armed robbers in a gun duel at Adelaja junction, Mokola, in Ibadan.

A witness told Daily Trust that the robbers were on the run with a Ghana Must Go bag containing a huge amount of money when the police shot in the air.

He said the robbers must have collected the money from one of the Bureau de Change merchants in Sabo area of Mokola, while another source said the robbers snatched the money from a customer of one of the new generation banks.

Another witness, Mr. Kabiru Adeoye, who spoke with our correspondent, said the armed robbers were on a bike while the police pursued them with a white Hilux van.

He said the police shot sporadically in the air to scare the robbers but that a man who was passing by was mistakenly shot and killed.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed the incident, adding that it was true the police recovered a motorcycle and a locally made pistol from the robbers.