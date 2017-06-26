26 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Man Killed As Police Engage Robbers in Ibadan

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeremiah Oke

Ibadan — A middle aged man was killed in Ibadan when operatives of the Oyo State Police Command engaged two armed robbers in a gun duel at Adelaja junction, Mokola, in Ibadan.

A witness told Daily Trust that the robbers were on the run with a Ghana Must Go bag containing a huge amount of money when the police shot in the air.

He said the robbers must have collected the money from one of the Bureau de Change merchants in Sabo area of Mokola, while another source said the robbers snatched the money from a customer of one of the new generation banks.

Another witness, Mr. Kabiru Adeoye, who spoke with our correspondent, said the armed robbers were on a bike while the police pursued them with a white Hilux van.

He said the police shot sporadically in the air to scare the robbers but that a man who was passing by was mistakenly shot and killed.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed the incident, adding that it was true the police recovered a motorcycle and a locally made pistol from the robbers.

Nigeria

'President Buhari Will Complete His Tenure'

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed optimism President Muhammadu Buhari will serve out his tenure in good… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.