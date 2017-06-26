Kenya: Odinga Tells Jubilee to Prepare for Political Tsunami in Elections

Nasa presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga took his vote-hunting mission to Vihiga County on Saturday and told Jubilee to prepare for a major political tsunami that will sweep the ruling party out of power.

Mr Odinga, together with other Nasa leaders, dismissed attempts by President Uhuru Kenyatta to woo voters in Western Kenya, saying the residents were tired of empty promises meant to deceive them ahead of the forthcoming General Election.

The Nasa chiefs accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery and his Defence counterpart Raychelle Omamo of scheming to involve the military in the electoral process.

"The ongoing training by the military under the guise of preparations to deal with emergencies before and after the elections are a plot to intimidate the opposition and rig the election in favour of Jubilee," said Mr Odinga.

SENT APOLOGIES

Mr Odinga was accompanied by Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya's Moses Wetang'ula. Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka sent apologies.

Mr Mudavadi revisited the 2013 deal he signed with Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto at his Nairobi home and said the two leaders cannot be trusted with any promises they make.

He said the country was ripe for change and told President Kenyatta and his deputy Ruto to prepare to exit.

Nasa principals were in Vihiga to hunt for the more than 200,000 votes from the region ahead of a planned visit by President Kenyatta and his Deputy to officiate at a church event in Kaimosi.

POOR GOVERNANCE

The three Nasa principals addressed a major rally at Moses Budamba Mudavadi Memorial Grounds in Mbale town after speaking at a series of stopovers in all the five constituencies to popularise the coalition.

Others who accompanied them included Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga, Senators George Khaniri (Vihiga), James Orengo (Siaya) and Ms Elizabeth Ongoro (Nominated) and MPs Alfred Agoi (Sabatia), Dr Wilbur Ottichilo (Emuhaya) and Yusuf Chanzu (Vihiga).

While hailing the ruling by the Appellate Court that affirmed results declared at the constituency level as final, Mr Odinga and Mr Mudavadi warned Jubilee not to rig the election.

Mr Odinga said the Jubilee government had ruined the economy and did not deserve another term in office.

MESSED ECONOMY

"Jubilee has messed up the economy and Kenyans are paying the price for poor governance through the high cost of living.

On August 8, Nasa will usher in a new dawn and the country will never be the same again," said Mr Odinga.

The opposition chiefs said they had traversed different regions campaigning and were confident of a landslide victory.

Mr Odinga said Kenyans were tired of the mismanagement of the country by the Jubilee administration.

RIGGING

"This time round, we shall not complain about rigging. In each polling station, there will be five agents to ensure there is no manipulation of the voting process," said Mr Odinga.

Mr Mudavadi dismissed the President's visit to Vihiga and asked the residents to demand from the Head of State to explain the projects the government had initiated in the region in the last four years.