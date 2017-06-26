Sudan: Foreign Ministry Affirms Its Full Rejection of All Claims of Hafter Forces' Spokesman

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Monday its total rejection of the statement made by the Spokesman of the Major General Khalifa Hafter in eastern Libya on the Sudan's relation with parties in Libyan arena, stressing Sudan's continuous role in achieving security and stability for the brotherly Libyan people.

In a press statement Saturday, the Foreign Ministry denied all the allegations made by the spokesman of Hafter, which were crowded with fallacies and obvious errors in the names and descriptions of some Sudanese leaders, which exposed the disability of those who stand behind them.

The statement affirmed that the Sudan remained committed to the principles of good neighborliness and an active partner in the efforts to achieve security and stability in all countries of the region and a genuine partner in combating the phenomena of terrorism, trafficking in human beings and illegal immigration with the recognition and testimony of the United Nations and international and regional partners, in addition to its important role within the mechanism of the Libyan neighboring countries proved by the Envoy of the UN Secretary-General to Libya and the internationally recognized Libyan National Reconciliation Government.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs deplored the fact that the Hafter forces have threatened the security and stability of the Sudan by supporting the Darfurian forces with the arms and equipment, which recently attacked Darfur and that was recognized and condemned by many Libyan parties and strongly and obviously condemned by the Security Council and the Peace and Security Council of the African Union.

The statement pointed out that the remnants of the rebel forces are still being harbored, cared for and supported by the forces of Hafter, which exploits them as mercenaries against other Libyan parties.

The Foreign Ministry reiterated Sudan's commitment to continue its efforts and its role through the mechanism of the Libyan neighboring countries in order to support security, stability and national accord to serve the supreme interests of the fraternal Libyan people. Sudan also seeks to achieve this through the mechanisms of the United Nations, the African Union and the IGAD countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also renewed its demand for the forces of Khalifa Hafter to response fully to the calls of the UN Security Council and the Peace and Security Council of the African Union to stop blatant interference and threatening of the Sudanese national security and to total refrain from providing accommodation and support for the Darfur rebel movements, pointing out that this would help to establish the bases of permanent peace and security for all the countries of the region.