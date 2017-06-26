Uganda: Ukrainian Technical Staff of Vice President's Plane Returning From Uganda Passed Away

Khartoum — Sergey Lasa Hay, a Ukrainian national who works within the crew of the plane that took the Vice President of the Republic Hassabu Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has died.

Hassabu was returning from Uganda to Sudan after participating in the Refugee Summit and the Consultative Summit of the Nile Basin countries.

According to a medical report, the death was normal and the deceased did not respond to breathing procedures and died as a result of weak heartbeat. The medical unit requested that the body be taken to the morgue.

The pilot said that the death occurred 90 minutes after the plane take off from Entebbe, Uganda, at 30,000 feet above the ground.