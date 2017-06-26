26 June 2017

South Africa: Director of Public Prosecutions to Decide On Coligny Case

The case against the two men accused of killing a 16-year-old boy in Coligny in the North West was postponed in the town's Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The case was postponed to August 7 for the decision of the Director of Public Prosecutions on whether to prosecute or if the case should be transferred to a regional court or the high court.

Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Philip Schutte, 34 appeared briefly before a packed court gallery.

Matlhomola Moshoeu's parents sat in the front row. There was a handful of protesters outside the court, some clad in EFF regalia.

The pair allegedly caught Moshoeu, stealing sunflowers on April 20.

They claimed they were driving him to the local police station when he allegedly jumped off their bakkie and broke his neck.

An eyewitness alleges he was pushed off.

Some residents claimed he was killed because he was black, which apparently sparked the protests in the area.

They were granted bail of R5 000 each last month.

