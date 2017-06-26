24 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Arab Organization for Agricultural Development Discusses Aspects of Cooperation With EU Mission to Sudan

Khartoum — The Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD) said that a meeting would be held with the EU mission in Khartoum after Eid al-Fitr to discuss all aspects of cooperation and partnerships that could be held between the two institutions.

The Director General of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development Prof. Ibrahim Adam Al-Dekhairi reviewed, during a meeting with the EU Ambassador to Sudan Mr. Jean Michel at the mission premises, the AOAD work programs and activities that it has been carrying out, referring to its work in developing and protecting natural resources and assisting its member Arab states in achieving food security and sustainable agricultural development.

Prof. Al-Dekhairi presented to the head of EU mission copies of the Arab Strategy for Sustainable Agricultural Development for the two decades (2005-2025), the Arab Strategy for Aquaculture and the AOAD Profile, inviting them to visit the Arab Program for Aquaculture in Al-Shajra area in Khartoum as one of the most important projects of the Organization for the Rural Development, Rural Recovery and provision of the lowest price and highest quality animal protein.

For his part, the EU Ambassador expressed his appreciation for the visit, reviewing the role of the mission as well as the programs and activities it has carried out in Sudan, especially in the fields related to the management of water resources in western and eastern Sudan.

Meanwhile, the EU Mission Director of Rural Development Programs Mr. Kuzimo Lambert said that they have been working on a number of development projects in different regions in Sudan and that it is possible to benefit from the AOAD expertise in these areas.

