24 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Uganda: Museveni - Uganda Will Not Be a Center for Launching Hostilities Against Sudan

Kampala — Vice President of the Republic Hassabu Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has discussed with President Yoweri Museveni the relations between the two countries, peace process, outcome of the national dialogue in Sudan and the situation in the Darfur states.

The State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Atta Al-Mannan Bakhit said, in a press statement, that the Vice-President touched the joint committees between the two countries, which were agreed upon in the economic, social, cultural, diplomatic and military fields.

Ambassador Bakhit pointed out that the Ugandan President affirmed, during the meeting, that his country supports all the efforts exerted by the Sudanese government to achieve security and stability, adding that Uganda will be a supporter to Sudan, expressing his readiness to provide assistance and support in this field. He pointed out that Museveni explained that his country would not be a center for launching hostile acts against Sudan.

Ambassador Bakheet said the relations between Sudan and Uganda would witness a new take-off in all fields.

