24 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabu Discusses Bilateral Relations With Somali President

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kampala — Vice President of the Republic Hassabu Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has reviewed, on the sidelines of the Summit of Solidarity with the Refugees, with Somali President Mohamed Abdullah bilateral relations between the two countries and means of boosting them further.

The Somali President expressed his thanks and appreciation to President Omer al-Bashir for the support that Sudan has been providing to Somalia in several fields.

Hassabu welcomed the Somali President's intention to visit Sudan after Eid al-Fitr Vacation.

Sudan

Why Summit On River Nile Ended With No Deal

Photographs of dignitaries and presidents taken from last week's Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) heads of state summit at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.