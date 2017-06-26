Sudan: Hassabu Discusses Bilateral Relations With Somali President

Kampala — Vice President of the Republic Hassabu Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has reviewed, on the sidelines of the Summit of Solidarity with the Refugees, with Somali President Mohamed Abdullah bilateral relations between the two countries and means of boosting them further.

The Somali President expressed his thanks and appreciation to President Omer al-Bashir for the support that Sudan has been providing to Somalia in several fields.

Hassabu welcomed the Somali President's intention to visit Sudan after Eid al-Fitr Vacation.