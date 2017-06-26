Sudan: Foreign Ministry Affirms Its Total Rejection to All Baseless Allegations Mentioned in Libyan Khalifa Hafter Forces' Press Conference

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stressed its full rejection to the statements made by the spokesman of the Major General Khalifa Hafter's forces in eastern Libya on the relation of Sudan with one faction of the Libyan parties.

The Foreign Ministry said, in a press statement Saturday, that the spokesman of the forces of the Major General Khalifa Hafter in eastern Libya has held a press conference during which he made a series of fabrications and lies that claim Sudan's relation with some parties on the Libyan arena.

In its statement, the Foreign Ministry expressed its total rejection to all that was said in the conference, reiterating its rebuff in full to all the allegations made by the spokesman of Hafter, which was crowded with fallacies and obvious errors in the names and descriptions of some Sudanese leaders, a matter that exposed the inability of those who stand behind them.