Sudan: Foreign Ministry Expresses Its Condemnation to the Terrorist Attempt Targeting Al - Haram Al-Makki

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its strong condemnation and denouncement to the terrorist attack that took place on Friday evening, which targeted the Holy Mosque of Mecca.

In the statement, the Foreign Ministry praised the high readiness and vigilance of the security forces in Saudi Arabia, which foiled that sinful attempt; in a crime that is incompatible with all religious and humanitarian values.

The Foreign Ministry expressed the great appreciation of the Sudan for the great services provided by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz for Al-Rahman Guests and the visitors of the House of Allah (God) of pilgrims and worshipers in the month of mercy and the Quran.

The ministry expressed Sudan's full solidarity with the sisterly Saudi Arabia and its support and assistance in all measures taken to safeguard the security and safety of its citizens, pilgrims and the sanctity of the Holy House of Allah in the face of all criminal terrorist acts.