24 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Ministry Expresses Its Condemnation to the Terrorist Attempt Targeting Al - Haram Al-Makki

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its strong condemnation and denouncement to the terrorist attack that took place on Friday evening, which targeted the Holy Mosque of Mecca.

In the statement, the Foreign Ministry praised the high readiness and vigilance of the security forces in Saudi Arabia, which foiled that sinful attempt; in a crime that is incompatible with all religious and humanitarian values.

The Foreign Ministry expressed the great appreciation of the Sudan for the great services provided by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz for Al-Rahman Guests and the visitors of the House of Allah (God) of pilgrims and worshipers in the month of mercy and the Quran.

The ministry expressed Sudan's full solidarity with the sisterly Saudi Arabia and its support and assistance in all measures taken to safeguard the security and safety of its citizens, pilgrims and the sanctity of the Holy House of Allah in the face of all criminal terrorist acts.

Sudan

Why Summit On River Nile Ended With No Deal

Photographs of dignitaries and presidents taken from last week's Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) heads of state summit at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.