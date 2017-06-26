Sudan: Hassabu Meets UN Secretary-General

Kampala — Vice-President of the Republic Hassabu Mohamed Abdel-Rahman has briefed the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres on the overall issues of Sudan.

This came during a meeting on Friday with Guterres on the sidelines of the Summit of Solidarity with Refugees in Kampala.

Guterres affirmed his full support for the Sudan, expressing his interest in completing the peace process in Sudan. He expressed his happiness with the formation of the national reconciliation government, stressing that the United Nations will remain close to Sudan to help it complete the ongoing political process and launch its relations with the international community.

The State Minister Foreign Affairs Ambassador Atta Al-Mannan Bakhit said, in a press statement after the meeting, that the vice president has invited the UN Secretary General to visit Sudan, which is to be coordinated through the official channels.

Vice President also met with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, who promised to visit Sudan, stressing that he will work, during his mandate, to strengthen the relations between Sudan and UNHCR, referring to the great cooperation within Sudan in the field of treatment of refugee issues.