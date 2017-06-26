Djibouti Inaugurates Port for Salt Export

Djibouti has opened the Port of Ghoubet with the main aim of making it a key terminal for salt exportation, with a capacity of five million tonnes, to the world from Lake Assal, one of the lowest spots in the world.

The Port, which has been under construction for the last two years at a cost of 64 million dollars, was officially inaugurated by the President of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh, on June 22, 2017.

Located 40km south of the Gulf of Ghoubet, the Port is the second to be launched in the north of the country following the launch of Port Tadjourah on June 15, 2017, which is a facility dedicated to the export of potash.

Djibouti, strategically situated at the mouth of the Red Sea, is undertaking a 15 billion dollar infrastructure development programme to make itself a multi-modal logistics hub for the Horn of Africa.

Besides four ports joining the market in 2017, Djibouti is also aiming to add two more ports in 2018 and 2019 with a construction cost of three billion dollars.