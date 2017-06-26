26 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 'Ensure Your Children Have Access to Education'

By Aliyu Kwaifa

The Agora of Zuba, Alhaji Mohammed Bello Umar, yesterday called on parents to ensure that every child has access to education.

Speaking shortly after he observed the eid prayer at Zuba prayer ground, Umar, said education was the only legacy parents needed to leave for their children so that they could grow and contribute to the development of the society.

He also stressed the need for parents and stakeholders in the chiefdom to ensure that girl-child education is also accorded priority, saying the issue of some parents allowing their children to hawk on the streets was quite disturbing.

The traditional ruler further called on residents of his chiefdom to live in peace and harmony and advised the youth who have not acquired education to do so.

"And I will also not relent in calling on rural farmers under Zuba chiefdom to live in peace with herders. Any farmer whose crop has been damaged should try to report to their community leaders in order to see that such matter is resolved amicably," he said.

