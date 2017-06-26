The opposition MDC-T has warned Zanu PF's squabbling factions to stay clear of the ongoing process of seeking the country's new Prosecutor General (PC) as their scramble for both party and State control reaches fever pitch.

The comments follow a bruising fight to influence the choice of Chief Justice by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Team Lacoste and G40 few months ago.

Just when the scars were still fresh, the factions are sure to cross swords, this time in attempts to influence the appointment of Prosecutor General.

MDC-T spokesman Obert Gutu said the fights are almost inevitable.

"Zimbabweans should expect another battle royale pertaining to the appointment to the next PG.

"Factional divisions within Zanu PF are now so ferocious and deeply rooted that they can easily threaten state security," Gutu told NewZimbabwe.com weekend.

The search for the country's PG has begun with the Judicial Service Commission inviting nominations for the country's chief prosecutor.

The post was left vacant following the dismissal of Johannes Tomana by the President with effect from 9 June.

This followed the recommendation of a Tribunal that was established to determine Tomana's competence and suitability for office in the aftermath of various allegations of misconduct.

His misconduct notwithstanding, Tomana became meat for the hounds as early as July 2015 when the First Lady Grace Mugabe threatened to boot him out for his comments that 12 year olds could indulge in lawful sex.

What followed were a litany of alleged offences which finally claimed the scalp of a State official who survived a fierce opposition campaign for his ouster during the term of the country's erstwhile inclusive government.

Gutu, whose party, at the time, had protracted squabbles with coalition partner Zanu PF over Tomana's unilateral appointment by President Robert Mugabe, said the new PG should be politically untainted.

"Fundamentally however the next PG should be a season and competent lawyer with impeccable integrity.

"He or she must be able to impartially and competently discharge his or her duties," he said.

The MDC-T official and former Deputy Justice Minister said the country must not fall into yet the same trap of creating another powerful individual around the office of the PG as opposed to strengthening the institution itself.

"Our main challenge in Zimbabwe is that since independence we have hopelessly failed to build strong institutions," he said.

"We have concentrated on building strong personalities as opposed to building strong institutions.

"As such, you can be assured that Zanu PF factional fights will play themselves out when the new Prosecutor General is chosen just like what happened in the process of filling the vacant post of chief justice.

"Surely by now we should have developed systems that allow strict adherence to the principles of professionalism and constitutionalism."

The main opposition has been up in arms with Tomana for sanctioning the prosecution of apparent political prisoners while allowing known Zanu PF criminals to go scot-free.

Legal commentator Kuda Hove also told NewZimbabwe.com that the post of PG was "very powerful" and could prove handy to Zanu PF factions who have persistently tried to pin corruption allegations against one another.

"The PG can, effectively, protect or persecute anyone and that is a good person to have on anyone's team," he said.

He however, said the factions will have to sweat to have any of their allies occupying a position that was "firmly cast in the country's constitutional processes".

"The appointment of the Prosecutor General is set out in the constitution and there is little room to manoeuvre.

"The constitutional process carried the day in the CJ's appointment and it will carry the day in this appointment as well," Hove said.