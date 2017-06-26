23 June 2017

Angola: Namibe - Interior Ministry Meets With Media Houses

Moçamedes — The provincial delegate of the Interior Ministry in the south-west Namibe province, Commissioner Alberto Sebastião Mendes, met Friday with the heads of the various media outlets to discuss the assurance of the elections of August 23 this year.

Attended the meeting provincial directors of the State-run National Radio (RNA), Public Television (TP), Angola News Agency (Angop) and Voice of America.

The delegate pledged his sector's availability to protect the media houses, mainly the journalists during the electoral coverage.

He advised the participants to collaborate with the national police by denouncing all the bad practices that may arise when dealing with the political parties and the population.

He said that the police can take the necessary measures and thus avoid conflicts.

On the other hand, the participants raised some issues related to insults uttered by some political parties against the press.

