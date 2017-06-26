Malawi Senior Netball Team on Sunday launched their 2017 African Netball Championship campaign on a high note after defeating Zimbabwe 55-45.

The Queens dominated the match as they led in all the four quarters.

They led 17-9 in first quarter, 29-22 in second quarter, 40-31 in third quarter and finally 55-45 in the last quarter.

Malawi is expected to face defending champions Uganda on Monday.

In other games played on Sunday, Uganda beat Namibia 69-31 while Zambia and Botswana match was called off due to power outage in the last four minutes of the third quarter.

Zambia was leading 33-31 and according to the organisers of the competition, the last quarter involving the two sides will be played on Monday.