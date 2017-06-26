Nigeria: Shiites Fault DSS Claim Over Plot By Insurgents to Unleash Mayhem

Kaduna — Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Shiites, have faulted the claims by the Department of State Services (DSS), that it uncovered a plot by Boko Haram insurgents to infiltrate its members to unleash mayhem in Abuja and some northern states at the weekend.

It also accused the military and DSS of being responsible for the series of attacks against the Shiites.The Islamic group in a statement, said it was a "malicious report" to inform Nigerians and the world that terrorists would join IMN members in their procession and unleash mayhem in the cities.

The Shiites Spokesman, Ibrahim Musa, said yesterday: " IMN finds this statement by DSS to be quite ridiculous," pointing out that " this is an overused storyline aimed at unleashing mayhem on innocent civilians and attributing it to other people."

Musa alleged: "In this case, the DSS had wanted to plant explosives in the aforementioned places and then make the claim that Boko Haram had infiltrated our ranks. This was exactly what they did a few days before the Zaria massacre In November 2015, when they sent two suicide bombers to detonate their lethal load in the Kano axis of that year's Arba'een trek. It resulted in the death of scores of our members.

"DSS had similarly issued a warning that they were aware of plots to detonate explosives in places of worship in Abuja, Kaduna and Kano. Thus, it is nothing new. DSS would be held responsible should explosives go off anywhere and it has nothing to do with IMN."

The IMN spokesman argued, "if it was true that they had intelligence reports that a certain group intends to cause mayhem, and it was not their plot, they should have simply rounded them up and arrested them, thereby avoiding the unnecessary waste of civilian lives,"

it stated.

"It is in this light that we view the present statement by the DSS to mean that they still want to further massively shed blood of innocent citizens. Thus, rather than use Boko Haram as a bait, they should have been bold enough to say they will infiltrate our peaceful processions to cause mayhem on the general public.

"We wish to draw the attention of the world, and Nigerians in particular, to the fact that we remain committed to peaceful and legal pursuits of our rights. No amount of blackmail or intimidation would deter us. We reiterate our call for the immediate and unconditional release of our leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and all those being unjustly held in Kaduna prison and other undisclosed detention centres, "the statement concluded.