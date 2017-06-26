26 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Adeoti Returns to ABs Training After 7-Month Injury Lay Off

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Romoke W. Ahmad

Ilorin — Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC of Ilorin midfielder, Muiz Adeoti, has returned to training after seven months injury lay off.

Adeoti took part in the Saraki Boys' training on Thursday and was fully involved in Friday's session.

It would be recalled that the midfielder underwent a successful surgery on a fractured toe in a private hospital in Lagos on Tuesday, March 28.

Adeoti told said that he is delighted to be back with the team and he is working hard to justify a place in the Henry Makinwa's young team.

"It was a very difficult moment for me but I thank God I'm out of it now. ýNo pain since I started training on Thursday and I pray there won't be any setback by God grace.

"I want to thank everyone for the support during the period I was nursing my injury. All I want now is to start playing again because I cannot wait to play and help the team to a good position on the log," Adeoti said.

Speaking on Adeoti's return, ABS Coach Henry Makinwa said the midfield maestro returned at a time the team needed him most.

He said the technical crew will work on him to regain match fitness because he has weighed 6 kilo more than before the injury.

"He should start playing in two weeks only if he works hard or else, it will be next season.ý The fear of the injury still linger on his face but I trust him he should overcome that part of him," Makinwa said.

The Saraki Boys are billed to lock horns with Kano Pillars on Wednesday in Ilorin, after which they make a trip to Lagos to battle MFM FC on Sunday, July 2.

Nigeria

'President Buhari Will Complete His Tenure'

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed optimism President Muhammadu Buhari will serve out his tenure in good… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.