Nigeria: Adeoti Returns to ABs Training After 7-Month Injury Lay Off

Ilorin — Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC of Ilorin midfielder, Muiz Adeoti, has returned to training after seven months injury lay off.

Adeoti took part in the Saraki Boys' training on Thursday and was fully involved in Friday's session.

It would be recalled that the midfielder underwent a successful surgery on a fractured toe in a private hospital in Lagos on Tuesday, March 28.

Adeoti told said that he is delighted to be back with the team and he is working hard to justify a place in the Henry Makinwa's young team.

"It was a very difficult moment for me but I thank God I'm out of it now. ýNo pain since I started training on Thursday and I pray there won't be any setback by God grace.

"I want to thank everyone for the support during the period I was nursing my injury. All I want now is to start playing again because I cannot wait to play and help the team to a good position on the log," Adeoti said.

Speaking on Adeoti's return, ABS Coach Henry Makinwa said the midfield maestro returned at a time the team needed him most.

He said the technical crew will work on him to regain match fitness because he has weighed 6 kilo more than before the injury.

"He should start playing in two weeks only if he works hard or else, it will be next season.ý The fear of the injury still linger on his face but I trust him he should overcome that part of him," Makinwa said.

The Saraki Boys are billed to lock horns with Kano Pillars on Wednesday in Ilorin, after which they make a trip to Lagos to battle MFM FC on Sunday, July 2.