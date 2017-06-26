analysis

On June 15 2017, I attended the public presentation by candidates for the position of vice chancellor at Makerere University.

Specifically, I wanted to listen to what these seasoned professors had to say. I was inside the main hall by 9am. One by one, the three candidates were called in to present their vision for the next five years.

The first one to take on the podium was the renowned sociologist, Prof Edward Kasujja Kirumira, the current principal of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences. Anxiety filled my heart as the confidence he wore was already convincing me that he is the right man for the job.

He made a calm presentation with authority, and it was a fulfilling one, though he finished it without attempting to touch my major concern of the day, internationalisation. However, I was impressed by his strategy on operationalization of the collegiate system and devolution of powers. However, I kept my hopes high, expectant of the remaining two candidates.

Shortly, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, the professor of architecture, was ushered in to the main hall and made his presentation full of architectural impressions, something that confirmed his background in architecture.

However, much as I must admit that the presentation was hilarious because of the designs, he left having failed to convince me and others who had come with similar expectations on how he intended to go about with internationalisation of Makerere.

Prof Venansius Baryamureeba, commonly now as Barya, was brought into the main hall by the organisers amidst cheers from those in attendance. I was wondering why the cheers, only to be told by my immediate neighbour that this reflected respect on his return to the Ivory Tower and in remembrance of his achievements while he was vice chancellor a few years ago.

My attention was keenly drawn to this gentleman to listen to his vision. I must admit that he had a unique approach towards the challenges Makerere is facing at the time.

And to me who was a selective listener, he attracted my attention when he highlighted internationalisation as one of the key things he is going to work on by 2022. He gave areas of focus such as student and staff exchange programmes, visiting professors, co-supervision of students. In my seat, I concluded, "Barya is the man to take on Makerere university".

I made my decision based on my area of interest, internationalisation. The success of any university in the 21st century depends on its ability to forge strategic alliances with global international partners.

The true nature of internationalisation is not universal or specific. Internationalisation of higher education is one of the ways a country responds to the impact of globalisation, and at the same time respect the individuality of the nation.

Despite the good performance at the ivory tower over the past years, Makerere continues to lie below average in terms of fostering a comprehensive internationalisation strategy. Yet this strategy is key to fostering human development through understanding and respect across nations, expanding and sustaining avenues for economic competitiveness, while promoting academic entrepreneurialism.

For this reason, Makerere University and others, especially government, should take advantage of the ongoing search process of the next vice chancellor to ensure that whoever emerges out of the three competing candidates has a clear approach to this game changer strategy for Makerere.

Makerere should view internationalisation as imperative with the acceleration of globalisation, as a means to bring much benefit to the institution to help build internal capacity, facilitate meaningful and impactful research, build the diversity of its staff and students, and enhance its productivity by embracing examples of international best practices

Makerere should come up with leadership that is diverse in approach to address the increasing global competitive needs of running a 21st century university, that is ICT-driven, has a strong research and innovations agenda, a leadership that blends both private and public practice with an international exposure.

This leadership would foster institutional partnerships, design new programmes, ensure effective student mobility, streamline staff recruitment, take up research partnerships, consider quality and accreditation, embrace co-supervision, increase the number of visiting professors both locally and internationally and establish international virtual offices to aid accessibility of the Makerere university services. This will improve the university's international visibility.

Makerere University needs to continue producing human resources required at national and global levels. So increasing quality and access of higher education and human resources development should be prioritised by thenext vice chancellor.

The writer is a youth leader at Makerere University.