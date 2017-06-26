The opposition MDC-T party says it will contest next year's elections with or without the implementation of electoral reforms.

The party had adopted a no election without reforms policy since its defeat by Zanu PF in 2013, with the Morgan Tsvangirai-led political outfit boycotting all parliamentary and local government by-elections since.

This has resulted in Zanu PF claiming all the house of assembly and council seats that fell vacant since the 2013 elections.

Currently, the MDC-T is part of the National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA), a coalition of opposition parties demanding electoral reforms before next year's election.

Nelson Chamisa, the party's vice president told NewZimbabwe.com at the weekend that they will contest President Robert Mugabe even if NERA's demands are not met.

Some of the demands include the de-politicisation of the military and traditional leaders, equal access to the state media during the election campaign period, and the timely unveiling of the voters' roll to all contesting political parties.

"We will not pull out; we cannot pull out of the election," said Chamisa.

"We are so determined to make sure that, whatever happens; whatever comes out of these elections is a credible result. It is Zimbabweans not the MDC who are calling for free and fair elections.

"So, if they want to be an obstacle we simply, either negotiate with them to be out of the way or we dismantle them," he said.

Chamisa said electoral reforms and a free and fair 2018 election were inevitable.

"This is a call by every Zimbabwean including those in Zanu PF," he said.

"It is a national chorus which has become a national anthem, which is an anthem for peace; an anthem for free and fair election and an anthem for a credible outcome.

"This election is supposed to be an election to end all other elections because we have been having elections which have been disputed and, for once, we need a credible election so that we are able to produce an outcome that will not breed disputes or antagonisms post elections."