Uganda: Budget Must Urgently Address Growing Inequality

Unlike many laws in Uganda that go unimplemented, the Equal Opportunities Commission has ensured that government bodies comply with minimum standards of gender and equity, as required under the Public Finance Management Act, before their budgets are approved.

Uganda is the first country to make gender and equity compliance a legal obligation and the commission has openly named those who comply and shamed those who don't. Yet, the chronic refrain in Uganda is that vulnerable people - especially women, children, youth and the disabled - are not seeing the benefits of Uganda's much glorified economic growth and policy progress.

In March, Oxfam and partners launched their inequality report and asked an important question: Who is growing? The report revealed that while the economy is growing, this is not benefiting everyone.

For instance, 50 per cent of working women are employed in the three lowest paying sectors of the economy - domestic work, agriculture and mining.

Women still spend five hours a day taking care of others. In most cases, they are neither rewarded nor recognized for this work. Men, on the other hand, only spend about one hour on care work and have more time to spend on paid economic activities and rest. Women earn up to 50 per cent less than men.

The health sector in Uganda is still grossly underfunded and women are most affected. That for a year Uganda has not had a cancer screening machine for a year is telling of our priorities as a country.

And it is not just women who have been eluded by economic growth. The northern part of Uganda has nearly half the population living below the poverty line. A person born in northern Uganda is eight times more likely to be poor than someone born in central; and five times more likely to be poor than someone born in the western region.

The agricultural sector, even though employing 72 per cent of the working population, has consistently been underfunded - getting no more than four per cent of the total budget in the last ten years. The result is that agriculture employs almost three quarters of the population but contributes just less than a quarter of GDP.

Unlike industry and infrastructure, where Uganda has chosen to allocate most of its money, agriculture employs 55 per cent of the poor and vulnerable. Is it, therefore, enough to issue certificates of gender and equity compliance and declare that Uganda has arrived when it comes to addressing inequality?

Budgeting to solve gender and other inequalities is evidently more than this. Gender and equity budgeting means nothing if all we do is dish out money to those that meet the right indicators but we do not go ahead and follow up on whether these proportions go to the right people.

Gender and equity budgeting is not a one-person thing. Neither is it a one-ministry thing. It is about empowering everybody across the development chain - right from the participating communities, individuals and families to local government and religious organizations - to understand the structures that perpetrate inequality and the economic and social value of dismantling these structures.

For instance, it is not enough to say you have allocated female youth 40 per cent of the youth budget, after the ministry glowingly passed the gender and equity test.

What usually happens is that only about 20 per cent of the fund will go to women and the rest will be returned. The ministry will lament that women did not come out to take their portion of the money.

What we do not realize is that many women may not be able to come out and get the money because they may not have access to information on its existence or how to get it. No, those women did not hear the radio announcements calling upon them to get the money because their spouses were listening to football at the time.

Or, she may be taken up with the all-important care work at home, looking after a sick relative or child, and unable to leave. Or she may be experiencing violence from her spouse and fears the repercussions if she goes out to get the money.

Allocating money without understanding the deep-rooted nature of the political economy and patriarchy that feeds inequality will always be counterproductive.

We must be careful not to be the proverbial dog that chases its tail when it comes to development.

The author is the country director of Oxfam in Uganda.