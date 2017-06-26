25 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Johannesburg Taxi Owner Shot and Killed

A 43-year-old man, believed to be a Johannesburg taxi owner, was shot and killed on Saturday, the Kagiso police said on Sunday.

Police spokesperson, Gloria Maswanganye, said Kagiso police were investigating a murder which occurred at Rietvallei extension at around 20:00 on Saturday.

Maswanganye said five males entered a yard and went straight to the deceased's room and fired shots.

Maswanganye said police urged community members with information that may assist solve the case to come forward.

