Uganda: Four in Race for Gulu University Vice Chancellor Position

Photo: The Observer

(L-R) Professors Joseph Obua, Byaruhanga Rukooko, Paul Waku and George Openjuru, who are vying for the Gulu University Vice Chancellor job.

Last week, Gulu University held its first public debate where four candidates formally declared their intentions to run for the vice chancellor's position.

The debate was chaired by the chairman of Public Service Commission, Dr John Geoffrey Mbabazi. First on the list was Prof George Openjuru, who is the current deputy vice chancellor.

He pledged to work towards changing the current financial operating system that has fueled corruption and bribery within the institution, hindering development and effective operations there. He also pledged to review and expand the university's land ownership.

"I will expand land ownership through negotiation with the land owners, leaders and well-wishers because Gulu University cannot remain a squatter on Gulu district land," Openjuru said. "The University needs its own land title to further infrastructural development."

Gulu University is currently acquiring land outside the main campus in Laroo Division with three pieces of land as far as Nwoya district. The neighbouring community in Laroo have accused the university of improper approach to land acquisition.

Next in line was Prof Joseph Obua, a researcher who has served in the US. If appointed, Obua pledged to uplift the status of Gulu University to an international level.

"I'll bring into the university my extensive knowledge, experience and achievements that I have obtained over the years through teaching, research and other academic works," he said. "My desire is to extend the network that I have built with international institutions to attain international status for Gulu University."

Third on the stage was Prof Paul Waku, a pharmacologist from Makerere University and a founder dean of Busitema University in Mbale. Waku declared that he would emphasise accountability and transparency if appointed vice chancellor.

He pledged to improve communication at the university to end strikes at public universities. Finally, it was Dr Byaruhanga Rukooko an associate professor in Philosophy at Makerere. He pledged to ease communication with students to avoid strikes.

"Most universities strike because the cause of the problem is not communicated in time," Byaruhanga said.

The candidates are seeking to replace founding vice chancellor, Prof Jack Nyeko Pen Mogi, who took office in June 2002. The new vice chancellor, expected to be in office in August 2017, will, among others, superintend extensive multi-billion building projects.