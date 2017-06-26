26 June 2017

Malawi: Prince Harry in Malawi Elephant Safari Jolly - At Mvuu Camp

Britain's Prince Harry, who is fifth in line for the throne, is staying at Mvuu camp in the Liwonde National Park, where he will help care for elephants.

Harry, 32, is in Malawi without girlfriend Meghan Markle. His ten-day safari at the £350-a-night camp means he will miss several royal engagements - including Ascot over the last four days.

This is a second time for Harry to be in Malawi for a safari.

In 2016 he travelled there to volunteer as a helicopter pilot.

Harry also caused controversy with comments given to a US magazine where he claimed that his dad Charles, and brother weren't that keen on the throne.

He said: "Is there any one of the Royal Family who wants to be king or queen? I don't think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time.

"The monarchy is a force for good and we want to carry on the positive atmosphere the Queen has achieved for over 60 years, but we won't be trying to fill her boots.

"We are not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people."

Malawi

