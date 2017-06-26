Kenya and Uganda Commit to the Standard Gauge Railway

Kenya and Uganda have restated their commitments to see the ongoing construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) reach Kampala.

In a joint communication, Uganda's minister for Works and Transport Monica Azuba Ntege and Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Transport James Macharia said the commitment to build the railway is intact as earlier agreed.

The plan means that as Kenya's SGR is extended from Naivasha to Malaba through Kisumu, construction of the line in Uganda will start from Malaba in what is believed to be a measure to ensure viability.

"The bank [Exim] has emphasised the need for joint development of the SGR together with the government of Kenya to achieve viability; in particular the synchronisation of the construction timelines of Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba in Kenya and Malaba-Kampala in Uganda," said the ministers in a statement.

SECURE FUNDS

The statement revealed Kenya is yet to secure funds for the construction of the Kisumu-Malaba stretch, adding that Kenya "has committed to fast track securing of financing.

The communication also revealed Uganda has pledged to ferry most of its goods through the rail to Mombasa port.

"The Republic of Uganda has committed to ensure that at least 80 per cent of all cargo destined for Uganda will be transported by the SGR. The details of the mechanisms will be discussed."