Customers line up in a banking hall to carry out transactions. The Central Bank says Islamic banking, just like any conventional banking, will be subjected to strict controls (file photo).

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has questioned government's commitment towards rolling out Islamic Banking after a series of delays.

She said delays in formulating guidelines might deny many people access to cheaper funds. Speaking at the fifth annual Iftar dinner organized by Parliament for members of the Muslim community recently, Kadaga noted that despite the August House passing the law over a year ago, it is yet to be implemented due to lack of proper guidelines to govern the service.

In 2016, Parliament passed the Financial Institutions Amendment Bill, which introduced the Islamic system of banking that allows one to access funding without presenting collateral. Islamic banking also paves way for the sharing of net profits or losses between the lender and the beneficiary.

Unlike the conventional banking system, Islamic banking enables a financial institution to lend without charging interest. However, Kadaga wondered why the implementation of the system had been delayed yet government had promised it would take effect a few months after the president assented to it.

"We enacted this law but I am a bit frustrated that it has taken too long to be implemented. I didn't know that regulations take two years. Each time I ask the minister, he says he is working on the regulation," Kadaga said, while reminding government that she made a commitment to Muslim women four years ago that Islamic banking will be in place to ease their access to cheaper funds.

"I didn't know that they could not borrow from the ordinary system because of the conditions attached to borrowing. I call on the minister of finance to hasten the process so that our sisters and brothers can enjoy banking comfortably in their religious beliefs," Kadaga said.

During a recent workshop with MPs on Islamic banking, the Governor Bank of Uganda, Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, said the guidelines have already been submitted to cabinet, pending approval. In line with the provisions in the law, government established a Sharia advisory board at the Bank of Uganda, tasked with regulating banks which provide Islamic banking products.

Shortly after it was passed, a section of Christian leaders, under the Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC), petitioned the president, claiming that allowing Islamic banking was a threat to national security and also creates two parallel financial and economic systems, which will widen the already-existing income inequalities in the country.

However, Dr Anas Abdul-noor Kaliisa, a renowned Muslim scholar and the general secretary of the council of sheikhs in Uganda, dismissed this and called for the establishment of independent banks to strictly provide Islamic banking services.

Speaking at the Iftar dinner, Kaliisa contended that this will support strict compliance with the Islamic Sharia, under which Islamic banking is enshrined.

Kaliisa noted that the current arrangement being fronted within the existing banking institutions is not correct and does not conform to the strict Sharia principles.

"They claim to have a window for Islamic banking but it does not represent these principles because it must have its own software to cater for its money. I bring my halal money, which a beer-drinking general manager picks and takes. What's the difference? Even Islamic banking must have its own strong room if you are to operate in the same building, but the banks are not ready to do that," the Muslim scholar noted.

He implored the Muslim community to encourage investors to set up financial institutions and run them efficiently.

In East Africa, Tanzania and Kenya have adopted Islamic banking. Some commercial banks such as Standard Chartered Bank welcomed the new banking system after the law was passed.