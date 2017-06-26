Uganda: Mayor Lukwago Speaks On Bobi Wine, Kantinti

Photo: Daily Monitor

Bobi Wine greets locals in Gayaza, Kasangati recently.

Both have leanings to the Democratic Party (DP) but Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has roundly denied speculation that he supports Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine's bid to become Kyadondo East MP.

Speculation has grown for weeks that the outspoken mayor supports Kyagulanyi, an independent candidate, pitted against Apollo Kantinti (FDC), Sitenda Sebalu (NRM) and Muwada Nkunyinji among others.

But in an interview with The Observer on Friday, the lord mayor said all the speculation is pure lies. Speaking at City Hall, the lord mayor said siding with any candidate in the race would compromise his position with his FDC counterparts and independents. He said since Dr Kizza Besigye supports Kantinti, there is no way he can go against him.

"Bobi Wine told you he doesn't subscribe to any political party and I respect his views. People have come out in their different formations to declare their support to various candidates. FDC, who are my good friends, chose Kantinti and I respect their decision, I don't fault it. Bobi Wine chose to stand as an independent, so what is the problem?" asked Lukwago on Friday.

Kyandondo East goes to polls on June 29.

MAYOR'S CHOICE

During their campaigns, both Bobi Wine and Kantinti have used posters that bear Besigye and Lukwago's portraits, and the lord mayor has no problem with that. Lukwago said he, Besigye and Kyagulanyi espouse the same ideologies.

Lukwago added that although some members of his Truth for Justice pressure group support Kyagulanyi, he chose to back no candidate. In his second term as mayor, Lukwago is enjoying a good relationship with the majority of the councilors at City Hall, who are FDC-leaning. It is a sharp contrast to his first term in office, when he was prematurely ousted by an NRM-dominated City Hall under controversial circumstances.

So, careful not to annoy FDC, who have committed to backing Kantinti against all odds, Lukwago is sitting on the fence. He argued that if he supported any side, he would be seen to be veering off the 'bigger picture of liberating the country from tyrannical forces.'

"I want to remain aligned with the colleagues in the struggle. I don't want to see a situation where I would be clashing with comrades in the struggle, those in FDC, and Dr Besigye in particular, because I still maintain he is the flag bearer of the forces of change. I respect him so much and I wouldn't wish to be in any situation that would lead me into confrontation with him. I also respect the decision of the Truth for Justice members who are supporting Bobi Wine," he said.

Commenting on the 2015 KCCA Amendment Bill and the proposed pay raise for councilors, Lukwago said Kampala Minister Betty Kamya is playing diversionary politics. He said Kamya should be talking about pertinent issues raised by elected leaders instead of introducing debate on pay raise, which is meant to derail councilors.

"It's a red-herring of sorts, some kind of diversionary tactic, which comes at a time when we are not talking about the budget. And I'm not sure if it is [pay raise] provided for in this financial year's budget. At this material time we are talking about the bill and you are expected to make a statement on the bill," Lukwago said, adding: "That salary increment talk is a diversion."

Last week, the KCCA council meeting convened to discuss the amendment bill turned rowdy after Kamya proposed the new salary structure. While the authority councilors insisted that the meeting sticks to discussing the bill, division councilors in the gallery turned rowdy and called for discussion of the proposed new salary structure. Deadlocked, the mayor ultimately adjourned the meeting.

In her letter, Kamya suggested that the lord mayor, deputy lord mayor, division mayors, deputy division mayors, authority and division councilors' salaries be increased by 30 per cent.

Currently, the lord mayor earns Shs 11,427,305, division mayors Shs 7,150,000, KCCA councilors Shs 3.150,000 and division councilors get a net salary of Shs 2.3million.