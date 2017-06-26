Zambia: When Did We Become This Blood Thirsty?

opinion

Images from yesterday's [Saturday] clash between suspected ruling Patriotic Front party supporters and their UPND counterparts send a melancholic outlook of what the future holds for our beloved country.

Never in our country have we been known to be this blood thirsty. Our independence, perhaps one of the most important political struggles we endured, did not trade the blood of our forefathers under these circumstance.

Our return to multi-party politics in 1991 did not come at such a bloody price. Why then should our democratic dispensation however young it may be shed so much amount of blood? The abhorrent incident at Memorial Park in Lusaka has no place in our political space.

Yesterday [sartuday] was a moment to send off two individuals who have gone ahead of all of us. Clance Nalosa Zulu, a UPND youth stalwart, and Amos Chilufya, a PF member were on their way to their resting place.

But what should have been an ordinary, respectful and solemn moment in honour of the lives the two individuals had lived irrespective of our opinions of them turned out to be bloody stained journey for mourners.

This is absurd. This is not a Zambia we can be proud of. It's no longer funny. This is serious. Our country is indeed in a mess and if there is anyone to correct it, it is ourselves. Take a moment and look to what is happening to our northern neigbours in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Reports show nearly 4, 000 people have died between January and today in politically motivated clashes.

Although with a population of nearly 80 million inhabitants, the DR Congo has lost millions of its people to civil strife the last 20 years.

That country has never recovered from the scares of fallen dictator Mobutu Sese Seko's brutal rule.

And if we love our country, this is the moment to take a break and reflect. The path we are on is leading Zambia to destruction. We have never known ourselves to be vampires. We are a loving people, a God fearing people and indeed a peaceful union.

No doubt, we have our own differences which is normal. We were not born to agree with each other, but at the same time were were not born to suck blood from other humans. This is not us.

Listen to the father of civil rights Martin Luther King Jr who once remarked, "Nonviolence is the answer to the crucial political and moral questions of our time: the need for man to overcome oppression and violence without resorting to oppression and violence. Man must evolve for all human conflict a method which rejects revenge, aggression and retaliation. The foundation of such a method is love."

Both the PF and UPND must take responsibility of this embarrassing scene. The country's democratic reputation has slumped perhaps to one of its lowest moments in recent times. There is no way we can continue stoking the fire.

And this is the moment when the leadership comes to the aid of its people. Remember as John F. Kennnedy once said, "those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable."

It's a call to our leaders to restore us to peaceful politics. We have had too many wake up calls. What happened yesterday [Saturday] can't be a wake up; the disaster is here and we must stop it.

Violence can never appear to be good. If there are those thinking, celebrating and funding these battles, they ought to know that the 'so called' victories they are recording are as the seed of evil arising as the repercussions of violence have the potential to leave a permanent scar on our great country.

Say no to violence! Say no to bloodshed! Say no to bloodbaths. We have only one Zambia. Nothing else.