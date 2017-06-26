Sudan: President Al-Bashir Affirms Sudan's Support for Emir of Kuwait' Efforts to Heal the Rift Between Gulf States

Khartoum — President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer al-Bashir has affirmed Sudan's support for the efforts being exerted by the Emir of Kuwait to bridge the gap between the Gulf states, reconcile them, restore harmony and concord among their countries.

President al-Bashir said, in a speech to the nation on Sunday morning on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, "We welcome the Eid al-Fitr with all its joy and we recall what our Arab and Islamic nation is going through of seditions among sincere brothers who were and still have generous stands with our country in all its issues and we will continue to push forward the good endeavors to heal the Arab rift and restore harmony and accord. And I would like to emphasize Sudan's support for the efforts of the Amir of Kuwait to realize his intention aiming at containment of this intrigue and reconciliation among the brothers in the Gulf States and restoration of the relations to their past status where the spirit of harmony, brotherhood and cooperation in their joint efforts to achieve progress and prosperity."